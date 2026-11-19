MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an incarcerated individual who experienced a medical emergency after reportedly exiting a moving prison transport vehicle.

The incident happened Monday, November 16, just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near County Road 1050 South in Miami County.

A trooper assigned to the Peru District came across a van stopped along the northbound lanes and determined it was an Indiana Department of Correction transport vehicle from Miami Correctional Facility.

According to preliminary findings, the incarcerated individual somehow exited the moving vehicle. The circumstances surrounding how that happened remain under investigation.

Two correctional officers were outside the vehicle when the trooper arrived, assessing the individual, who was experiencing a medical emergency. The trooper provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The individual was transported by ambulance to Miami Correctional Facility to await air transport to a hospital, but died before the ambulance arrived at the facility.

The Miami County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. Indiana State Police detectives with the Peru Post are continuing to investigate. The individual’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.