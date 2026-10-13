Indiana State Police Investigating Fort Wayne Police Shooting on Chadwick Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was shot by Fort Wayne police officers inside a home Monday evening after officers responded to a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis and behaving violently.

Officers were dispatched at 5:28 p.m. October 12 to a home in the 6800 block of Chadwick Drive. The first officer arrived at approximately 5:33 p.m.

About six minutes later, at approximately 5:39 p.m., officers called a 15/84 over the radio, a code indicating they needed immediate assistance. That was followed by a report of shots fired.

At least one officer discharged a firearm, striking an adult male inside the home. Medics transported the injured man to a hospital for treatment. Police have not released his identity, the extent of his injuries or further details about what led to the gunfire.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Team and Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate the shooting. Indiana State Police detectives also arrived to conduct a separate but parallel investigation into the use of deadly force.

Investigators are collecting evidence, reviewing video and interviewing witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police said the scene has been secured and medical assistance was requested.

The department emphasized the seriousness of any police use of deadly force, noting the impact on the injured person, his family, witnesses, the officers involved and the surrounding neighborhood.

Police also cautioned that information available early in an investigation may be incomplete. The department said it would provide confirmed facts and explain the investigative process while avoiding speculation until the evidence has been reviewed.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details about the events leading up to the shooting have not been released.