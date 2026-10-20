Indiana State Police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, giving residents an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications.

The nationwide initiative aims to prevent prescription drug misuse, theft and accidental overdoses by encouraging residents to remove expired, unused and unwanted medications from their homes.

Collection sites will be available at Indiana State Police posts across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

Both liquid and pill medications will be accepted, along with vaping cartridges and vaping pens that have had their batteries removed. Needles, whether new or used, will not be accepted.

State police say medications left in household cabinets can be vulnerable to misuse, particularly when accessed by family members or friends. Improper disposal methods, such as flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, can also pose environmental and safety risks.

The initiative provides a way for residents to dispose of medications while reducing the potential for prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning.

Most Indiana State Police posts will participate Saturday, although the Lafayette and Putnamville posts will hold their collections Friday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can find their nearest participating Indiana State Police location at in.gov/isp or search for additional collection sites through the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day website.