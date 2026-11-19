INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Supreme Court has released its annual report outlining the work of the state’s judicial branch during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The report covers July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, and includes statistics on cases considered by the court, along with administrative projects and initiatives involving the judicial branch and its affiliated agencies.

According to the report, the Indiana Supreme Court reviewed 790 cases, heard 39 oral arguments and issued 47 majority opinions during the fiscal year.

Other highlights include the development of a new statewide jury orientation video in partnership with the Indiana Judicial Conference and the launch of an assisted outpatient treatment pilot program aimed at strengthening courts’ responses to defendants with behavioral health issues.

The court also established a Judicial Resources Committee to help the Indiana General Assembly make decisions about adding or eliminating courts around the state.

The report also details the work of the Court Appointed Special Advocates program, which advocated for more than 20,000 children involved in court cases.

Additionally, the judicial branch distributed $22.7 million in grant funding to counties and provided 1,100 hours of training to judges, judicial officers and other justice system stakeholders.

The full annual report is available on the Indiana Supreme Court’s website. Previous annual reports are also available through the court’s annual reports webpage.