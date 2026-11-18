INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Hoosiers could see some relief when shopping for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving market basket survey finds the average cost of a meal for 10 people is $49.17, or about $4.92 per person. That’s an 8% decrease from last year’s average of $53.62 and about 16% below the national average of $58.63.

The biggest factor behind the drop is turkey, which accounts for about 40% of the meal’s total cost. A 16-pound turkey in Indiana averages $19.38, about 8% cheaper than last year and 18% below the national average.

Nearly every item in the survey decreased in price, with whole milk being the exception. A gallon now averages $3.16, up 11 cents from 2025.

The survey also includes stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, whipping cream and pumpkin pie ingredients. Volunteer shoppers across Indiana collected prices in early November, before most holiday sales began.