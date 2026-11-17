INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has moved to a new location and is reminding consumers to use its updated mailing address when submitting comments on pending utility cases.

The OUCC is now located on the 10th floor of Government Center North, across from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Consumers submitting written comments should use the following address:

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

100 North Senate Avenue, Suite E1002

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The agency reviews written comments from consumers and incorporates them into its analysis of utility cases. Those comments help shape the OUCC’s testimony before the IURC and are also included as public documents in the official case records.

Comments mailed to the agency’s former address will be forwarded, but the OUCC warns that doing so could cause delays.

Consumers can also submit comments electronically through the OUCC’s online contact form or by emailing UCCinfo@oucc.in.gov.

The agency is currently accepting public comments on several pending cases, including Indiana Michigan Power’s multi-year rate plan, the City of Marion’s municipal water rates, Gibson Water Authority rates and a NIPSCO storm outage investigation.

Under Indiana law, CenterPoint Energy North and South must file natural gas rate cases by the end of the year. Duke Energy Indiana is also required to file a new multi-year rate plan within the next month.

More information about submitting comments is available on the OUCC website.