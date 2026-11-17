INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — A change to Indiana’s Constitution could make it easier for smaller communities to fill local judgeships.

Public Question 2 passed during the November election, allowing city and town court judges to live anywhere in the county where they serve or in the closest bordering county.

Previously, judges were required to live within the city or town where their court was located.

According to WANE 15, supporters say the change could help address Indiana’s shortage of attorneys and improve access to local courts, particularly in rural communities known as legal deserts.

The Indiana Judicial Branch identifies several Northeast Indiana counties, including Huntington, Noble, Wabash, Wells, Whitley and more as legal deserts based on the number of attorneys compared with the population.

The amendment changes residency requirements under Article 6, Section 6 of the Indiana Constitution.