VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana woman is facing multiple charges after police say she crashed her Tesla into construction equipment while driving under the influence with the vehicle’s self-driving feature activated.

Indiana State Police say troopers responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound in the Terre Haute area.

Investigators found a Tesla that had struck two arrow boards used to direct traffic away from a construction lane.

Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Nancy Breitweiser of Brazil, Indiana. She was not injured in the crash.

According to state police, Breitweiser had the Tesla in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. She allegedly failed field sobriety tests and agreed to a chemical test at the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department.

The test showed her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.14%, according to police.

Breitweiser was arrested and booked into jail. She faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, reckless driving in a highway work zone and operating while intoxicated.

The incident remains subject to the legal process, and the charges are allegations.