INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana will not take advantage of a federally offered six-month grace period for enforcing Medicaid work requirements set to begin Jan. 1.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently gave states the option to temporarily suspend denials or disenrollments for up to six months as they implement new Medicaid work reporting requirements.

According to Indiana Capital Chronicle, Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration says state law does not give the agency authority to delay implementation.

The requirements will apply to most working-age adults between 19 and 64 enrolled in the Healthy Indiana Plan, who will have to work, volunteer or attend school for at least 80 hours a month unless they qualify for an exemption or meet a monthly income threshold. The rules do not apply to traditional Medicaid.

FSSA spokesperson Marcus Barlow said the agency must implement the requirements by Jan. 1 under state law, despite the additional flexibility offered by federal officials.

The agency previously estimated about 58,000 Hoosiers were not in compliance with the upcoming requirements. FSSA is encouraging Healthy Indiana Plan members to create accounts on the benefits portal and check for updates and deadlines to help maintain coverage.

Some applicants seeking coverage next year may already need to meet the requirements because the state will use a three-month look-back period when determining eligibility.

However, the Indiana Justice Project disputes FSSA’s interpretation of the state law. Executive Director Adam Mueller argues the federal grace period would allow Indiana to temporarily suspend disenrollments while ensuring its systems are working properly, without delaying the implementation of the requirements themselves.

Democratic state Rep. Gregory Porter also criticized the decision, arguing the grace period could help protect Hoosiers’ access to health care as the state prepares to implement the new rules.

The work requirements are part of changes created under the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act.