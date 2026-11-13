Indiana Youth Institute encourages financial education for children during holidays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — As the holiday shopping season approaches, the Indiana Youth Institute is encouraging families to use gift lists and everyday purchases to teach children important financial skills.

According to the 2026 KIDS COUNT Data Book, 16% of Indiana children, or approximately 254,000, live in poverty, while another 23% live in households struggling with high housing costs.

Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman says teaching children about money early can help build confidence and prepare them for financial independence.

For elementary students, parents can focus on distinguishing between wants and needs. Middle schoolers can practice budgeting, comparing prices and setting savings goals, while high school students can learn about credit, taxes and managing bank accounts.

Silverman suggests using holiday shopping as a learning opportunity by giving children spending budgets and encouraging them to make their own purchasing decisions.

While financial education cannot eliminate economic challenges, the institute says developing money management skills early can help young Hoosiers make informed decisions throughout their lives.