INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Thousands of Indiana students have earned college credits but never finished their degrees. A new scholarship program is designed to help some of them get across the finish line before financial problems force them to drop out.

INvestEd, a nonprofit organization that provides student loan and financial aid services, is launching the Success Scholarship. The program will award up to $3 million annually to Indiana students preparing to enter their junior or senior year at a four-year college.

The National Student Clearinghouse estimates nearly 270,000 Hoosiers have earned college credit but never completed a degree according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INvestEd CEO Joe Wood says the scholarship is intended to help students who are close to graduation but still face a financial gap they cannot cover.

“For a student facing a remaining balance that they cannot cover, those dollars could make the difference between continuing towards graduation and putting their education on hold,” Wood said. “They may not finish. Every penny of this scholarship reduces what Hoosiers have to borrow and have to pay out of pocket.”

Eligible students can receive up to $5,000 a year toward the cost of attending an accredited four-year college or university. The scholarship will be applied after other applicable financial aid, helping cover the remaining costs.

INvestEd plans to distribute awards proportionately across Indiana’s 92 counties, with a maximum of 600 scholarships available each year.

Applications are open for the 2027-28 school year through February 5, 2027. Applicants must be Indiana residents and U.S. citizens. INvestEd will consider both financial need and academic achievement.

The Central Indiana Community Foundation will administer the program and notify students selected to receive awards.

Governor Mike Braun and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner praised the initiative, saying financial pressures, academic difficulties and family responsibilities can derail students who want to complete college.

Jenner says the program recognizes that students can face unexpected obstacles on the way to graduation.

“Life happens. For some, financial barriers may have gotten in the way. Others may have faced academic challenges, family responsibilities or unexpected life circumstances,” Jenner said.

She says the scholarship could help more Hoosiers complete the degrees they started.

The program is intended to reduce the amount students need to borrow or pay out of pocket during the final years of college, when an unexpected bill can mean the difference between graduating and leaving