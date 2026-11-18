FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — IU Health says its new hospital in southwest Fort Wayne remains on schedule to open next spring, with the first patient expected May 1, 2027.

The hospital is being built off Ernst Road. Construction is nearing completion, and IU Health Fort Wayne President Brian Bauer says the project is expected to be largely finished by early January.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, the facility will include a 30-bed medical-surgical unit, intensive care and progressive care units, an emergency department and an observation unit.

A medical office building is also attached to the hospital, allowing patients, physicians and staff to move directly between the two areas.

Bauer says that connection will be especially helpful for physicians who split their time between seeing patients in the medical offices and checking on patients admitted to the hospital.

With opening day approaching, IU Health says many of the hospital’s nursing units are already fully staffed. Additional positions remain available through the organization’s careers website.

Once construction is largely complete, the project will move into an activation phase. Clinical and information technology teams will begin preparing the building to care for patients.

That process will include mock patient drills and staff training to familiarize employees with the facility before the hospital opens.