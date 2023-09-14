September 14, 2023
Johnny Appleseed Festival this weekend

by Ian Randall0
Johnny Appleseed Bench/Picture Provided by Heather Starr WOWO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 48th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival will take place this weekend at Johnny Appleseed Park.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature traditional favorites like like reenactments, games, food, and performances.

This year, the festival is also teaming up with Community Harvest Food Bank to host a non-perishable food drive. While admission remains free, organizers encourage people to bring items to donate. Collection barrels will be located throughout the festival.

