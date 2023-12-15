Judge Ashley Hand To Announce 2024 Campaign for Allen County Circuit Court Judge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The political landscape for 2024 continues to take shape. Incumbent Judge Ashley Hand will be holding a press conference next Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. in Downtown Fort Wayne where she is expected to announce her 2024 campaign to run once again for Allen County Circuit Court Judge.

Hand was sworn in as Judge of the Allen Circuit Court on July 26, 2023 as she had been serving as the senior magistrate in the Allen Circuit Court since 2020 where she has primarily handled family law cases. Prior to her appointment as a magistrate, Judge Hand was a partner in private practice with a focus on family law and complex civil litigation.