Kendallville police warn of reported ‘sextortion’ scam

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Leaders with the Kendallville Police Department are warning residents about recent reports of a sextortion scam in the community.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that in a message posted to the department’s Facebook page, officials said they received a sextortion complaint from a resident.

Police say the complaint came from the email address “coassistance@ncoburst.net,” and the emailer suggested they had access to the recipient’s computer, threatening to release sensitive material if they weren’t sent Bitcoin.

Officers say this type of sextortion happens often with teens who use gaming systems.

If you receive an email from that address, police say do not open it or respond.