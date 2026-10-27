Kokomo man killed in crash involving semi in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A 39-year-old Kokomo man died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor on Jefferson Street near Bridle Way.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Preliminary findings indicate a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Anthony D. LaCluyse was traveling eastbound on Jefferson Street when, for an undetermined reason, it crossed the center of the road and struck a 2013 Kenworth semi-tractor pulling a trailer.

The semi was driven by 40-year-old Cody W. Ayres of Bringhurst, who was not injured.

Despite lifesaving efforts, LaCluyse was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

State police said alcohol and narcotics are not suspected of contributing to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Master Trooper A.J. Coffee was assisted by other state troopers, Kokomo police and fire departments, St. Vincent EMS, Howard County Emergency Management Agency and the Howard County Coroner’s Office.