Kosciusko County Flooding After Heavy Rainfall

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Communities across parts of Kosciusko County are dealing with significant high-water issues after more than five inches of rain fell in less than a week, according to local rainfall gauges monitoring the area.

At Tippecanoe Lake where it connects with the Tippecanoe River, NOAA gauge readings show water levels sitting just below major flood stage and approaching some of the highest levels recorded in recent years. The elevated water has raised concerns among local officials and residents as conditions remain unstable.

In nearby areas around Kuhn Lake, residents report flooded roadways and water entering homes, leading to damage in basements and living spaces including flooring, walls, and furniture, according to residents living in the affected neighborhoods.

Some homes in the region have been elevated in past years to help withstand seasonal flooding, but residents say even raised structures are being closely watched as water levels continue to climb following repeated rainfall events.

Officials continue to monitor lake and river gauges as additional rainfall and runoff keep pressure on already saturated ground conditions across the region.