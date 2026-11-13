KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour coming to Indianapolis in June 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Fans of Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” will have a chance to experience the music and characters live when the Golden World Tour stops at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 23, 2027.

Netflix and AEG Presents announced the global tour Friday, November 13, with plans for more than 150 performances across nearly 50 cities worldwide throughout 2027 and 2028.

The concert experience will bring animated K-pop group HUNTR/X, featuring Rumi, Mira and Zoey, to life through live performers, choreography, special effects and interactive storytelling. Fan favorites including the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger will also be featured.

The production will include popular songs from the film, live-action stunts and immersive performances designed to involve the audience.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Eastern. A Mastercard presale begins November 18, followed by a fan presale November 19. Limited VIP packages will also be available.

Released in June 2025, “KPop Demon Hunters” became Netflix’s most-watched film, surpassing 670 million views. Its breakout song “Golden” also earned major music and film awards.

For ticket information and tour updates, visit kpopdemonhunterstour.com.