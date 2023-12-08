Kroger to hold candlelight vigil for slain employee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A candlelight vigil is being held in honor of Perla Nieto, the Fort Wayne Kroger employee who was fatally stabbed while working on Thursday.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Waynedale Kroger location at 7008 Bluffton Rd.

Nieto was attacked unprovoked around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jermard Lewis just four hours after the stabbing took place.

Lewis was charged with murder and transported to the Allen County Jail.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a candle to light in Nieto’s memory.

For more information about the vigil, please contact The Waynedale News 260-747-4535.