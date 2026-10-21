Kroger to host prescription drug takeback events at Fort Wayne, northeast Indiana locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kroger Health will host prescription drug takeback events Saturday, Oct. 24, at several locations in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana, giving residents a way to dispose of unused or expired medications.

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Participating locations in the WOWO listening area include:

Fort Wayne: 5725 Coventry Lane

5725 Coventry Lane New Haven: 821 Lincoln Highway West

821 Lincoln Highway West Kendallville: 310 W. North St.

310 W. North St. Warsaw: 2211 E. Center St.

2211 E. Center St. Elkhart: 130 W. Hively Ave.

Kroger’s event list also includes a collection site at Greencastle High School, 910 E. Washington St., where Kroger Health will work alongside the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement officers will collect unwanted medications outside participating locations. Pills will be accepted, while acceptance of liquids, gels and patches may vary by site. Medications will not be accepted inside the stores.

The announcement follows an Indiana State Police announcement reported Tuesday about its own participation in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Most Indiana State Police posts will accept unwanted medications Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lafayette and Putnamville posts will hold their collections Friday, Oct. 23, during the same hours. The State Police event also accepts vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges, but does not accept needles.

Kroger Health and the Cardinal Health Foundation have partnered on drug takeback events since 2018. Kroger says the events have served more than 86,000 visitors.

Residents can find additional participating locations through the Kroger National Drug Take Back Day website or the DEA’s collection site locator.