LaGrange County jail employee accused of sexual battery

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A confinement officer at the LaGrange County Jail has been arrested after he was accused of sexual battery involving an inmate.

In late October, an allegation was brought forth to the LaGrange County Sheriff, who in turn requested that Indiana State Police conduct an investigation. It was completed in mid-November and the case report was submitted to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 21-year-old Jaden Boyd. He was taken into custody at his LaGrange home and is currently being housed in the Steuben County Jail.

Boyd is facing a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a service provider.