Lana Keesling Resigns as Indiana Republican Party Chair; Jim Johnson Named Interim Leader

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Republicans are preparing for another change at the top of their state party organization, as Chair Lana Keesling has resigned and Governor Mike Braun begins working with party leaders to find her permanent replacement.

Keesling announced her departure Thursday. State Republican Vice Chair Jim Johnson will serve as interim chairman until the Indiana Republican State Central Committee selects a successor.

The leadership change comes as Republicans evaluate the results of last week’s elections and consider how to strengthen the party’s political organization, reconnect with voters and sharpen its focus on issues affecting Indiana families.

The election results included victories by Democratic candidates in two statewide races, a congressional seat and at least 21 previously Republican-held seats in the Indiana General Assembly.

Beau Bayh won the secretary of state’s race, while Jessica Bailey captured the comptroller’s office. The results marked the first statewide Democratic victories in Indiana since 2012.

Democrat J.D. Ford also defeated Republican incumbent Victoria Spartz in a congressional race, while Democrats made significant gains in the Indiana legislature.

Braun previously characterized the election results as a wake-up call for Republicans, but also described them as an opportunity to reassess priorities and concentrate on issues that matter most to voters.

Affordability and the financial pressures facing Indiana households are expected to be central to that discussion.

In a statement following Keesling’s resignation, Braun thanked her for her service and said he would work with the Republican State Committee to identify the next party chairman.

“We have a golden opportunity to strengthen our party and address the kitchen-table issues facing families across Indiana,” Braun said.

Braun did not directly connect Keesling’s departure to the election results in his statement.

The timing also comes as the governor prepares for a possible 2028 re-election campaign. Braun is expected to announce his bid during a November 16 campaign event.

Keesling became Indiana Republican Party chair in February 2025 after Braun selected her for the position. She was the fourth person to lead the state party in less than 18 months.

Braun described her at the time as an experienced party leader who would be “a strong partner for grassroots leaders and elected Republicans in Indianapolis and Washington.”

The Indiana Republican State Central Committee subsequently approved her selection.

Before taking over the state party, Keesling served as Fort Wayne’s elected city clerk. She left that position in January 2025.

In announcing her resignation, Keesling called the chairmanship an “incredible honor” and thanked Braun and other Republican leaders for their support.

“It has been a privilege to stand alongside them and witness firsthand the dedication that drives our organization,” she said.

Keesling said she was leaving with gratitude for the relationships she had developed and the experiences gained during her tenure. She also wished the next chairman and the Indiana Republican Party continued success.

During her time leading the organization, Keesling generally maintained a relatively low public profile, making most of her appearances at local Republican Party events.

Her interim replacement, Johnson, became state Republican vice chair when Keesling was selected. He also serves as chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party.

Johnson has a background in state government, including work with the Indiana Senate and the Indiana Department of Transportation. He became INDOT’s deputy chief of staff in August 2025 after previously serving as the agency’s director of intergovernmental affairs.

The latest leadership transition continues a period of frequent turnover within the Indiana Republican Party.

Kyle Hupfer, a longtime ally of former Republican Governor Eric Holcomb, stepped down in August 2023 after six years as state party chairman.

Anne Hathaway succeeded Hupfer and served approximately 10 months before Randy Head took over. Head led the organization for about five months, including through the 2024 election, before Keesling was selected.

Johnson now faces the immediate responsibility of maintaining party operations while Republicans determine who will lead the organization permanently.

The next chairman will inherit a party confronting questions about its political direction, organizational priorities and strategy for rebuilding support across Indiana ahead of the 2028 election cycle.