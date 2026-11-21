ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A lawsuit accuses Northwest Allen County Schools of unlawfully confining a six-year-old autistic student at Oak View Elementary.

The boy’s parents say he was removed from class for 181 hours during the 2025-26 school year and placed in a padded room and a cinder-block closet.

The lawsuit alleges the school failed to properly document the confinement or notify his parents.

It also claims the boy’s autism-related behaviors led to a 10-day suspension. His parents are seeking damages for treatment costs, lost wages and legal fees.