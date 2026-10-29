LC Nature Park to celebrate National Bison Day with free family event

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) — LC Nature Park is inviting families to step back in time and celebrate America’s national mammal during its National Bison Day event on Saturday, November 7.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at LC Nature Park, located at 9744 Aboite Road in Roanoke. Visitors can enjoy historical reenactments, hayrides, interactive activities and opportunities to see the park’s resident bison and elk herds.

One of the day’s featured activities is a real-life version of The Oregon Trail, where participants will take on the role of a bison herd navigating the challenges of early settlement in Indiana. The all-ages game takes visitors along the park’s trails, with participants receiving an “I Survived” or “I Didn’t Survive” sticker at the end.

Historical reenactors from the Old Fort will also be on hand at the Trillium Trading Post, offering demonstrations, hands-on activities and games highlighting what life was like for Indiana settlers during the 1700s and 1800s.

Additional activities include photography demonstrations with Wandering James Photography, opportunities to meet Miami artist Katrina Mitten, drum circles and hay wagon rides offering views of the park’s wildlife.

Visitors can also explore self-guided trails through the park’s forests, prairies and wetlands. Some trails feature uneven terrain and are not ADA accessible, but an accessible shuttle will be available from the Outlook Barn to the forest.

The celebration also serves as an opportunity to support the park’s conservation efforts through its annual Bison Day of Giving fundraiser.

LC Nature Park operates without tax-based funding for its daily operations, relying on donations to maintain more than 400 acres of natural habitat, care for its animals and provide environmental education programs.

After raising $2,800 last year, the park is hoping to take advantage of a $20,000 matching donation opportunity this year. Contributions will support habitat restoration, wildlife care and educational programming.

Admission to National Bison Day is free, and visitors of all ages are welcome.