Leo-Cedarville to kick off holiday season with third annual Illuminating Leo event

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Town of Leo-Cedarville is preparing to welcome the holiday season with its third annual Illuminating Leo Kick-Off Event later this week.

The celebration will take place Thursday, November 12, at Riverside Gardens Park, located at 14701 Schwartz Road in Grabill.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by the illumination of the town’s holiday light displays at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Now in its third year, Illuminating Leo has become a local holiday tradition, bringing residents and visitors together to celebrate the start of the festive season.

Town officials are encouraging families and community members from Leo-Cedarville and surrounding areas to attend the celebration and enjoy the holiday displays.

The event is part of the town’s ongoing efforts to bring the community together through seasonal activities and celebrations.

Those planning to attend can gather at Riverside Gardens Park ahead of the lighting ceremony Thursday evening.