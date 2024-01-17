Light snow expected across the area tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A round of light snow is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Though amounts will likely be light in Fort Wayne–less than an inch–northern counties in the WOWO listening area could receive anywhere between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation, affecting the Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service issued a statement for DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben Counties ahead of the impending winter weather.

...Slick Travel Possible Late Tonight into Thursday Morning... Areas of snow will develop later tonight into Thursday morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, heaviest north of Route 6. Roads may become snow covered and slick in time for the Thursday morning commute. Plan for the possibility of slower than average drive times and delays.

In addition to this event, a more significant round of winter weather could impact the area Thursday night into Friday.

Early estimations from the National Weather Service show the potential for 2 to 4 inches of additional snow accumulation for much of the area.