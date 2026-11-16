INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A weight-loss drug made by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is showing promising results in teenagers, potentially expanding treatment options for younger patients with obesity.

A new clinical trial found that adolescents taking tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Lilly’s Zepbound, experienced an average 18.5% reduction in body mass index after 72 weeks of treatment.

The study, published Sunday in the Journal of the American Medical Association and presented at ObesityWeek, involved 160 participants between the ages of 12 and 17 who had obesity or were overweight with at least one obesity-related health condition.

Researchers compared participants receiving weekly tirzepatide injections with those receiving a placebo. The group taking tirzepatide saw an average BMI reduction of 18.5%, compared with a 0.5% increase among those receiving the placebo.

The trial was conducted at 31 medical research centers and hospitals in the United States and five other countries.

Researchers reported that the most common side effects were gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Most were mild to moderate.

Aaron Kelly, a University of Minnesota professor of pediatrics and the study’s corresponding author, said the findings could help expand treatment options for adolescents dealing with obesity.

However, the results do not mean Zepbound is currently approved for teenagers. The FDA’s approved uses for Zepbound remain limited to adults.

The study was funded by Eli Lilly.