Local Business Launches “Fill The Truck” For Hurricane Helene Victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene and the flooding that followed, Buchanan Hauling, Buchanan Logistics, and Millers All Day are coming together to provide vital support to affected communities in North Carolina.

The companies are organizing a community-wide donation drive to collect non-perishable items and other essential supplies from area businesses and citizens to be delivered to those in the affected area.

With the rallying cry “FILL THE TRUCKS!”, the goal is to fill 20 trucks with donations, and Owner Geary Buchanan has issued a personal challenge to make this happen. All collected goods will be trucked to North Carolina, where they will break down the trailers and distribute supplies to communities throughout the region.

We Need Your Help! We are accepting donations of the following essential items:

Non-perishable food items

Sports Drinks (powdered packets)

Hydration Packs (powder form)

Baby Wipes

Diapers (children and adults)

Baby Formula

Bug Spray

Sunscreen

Plastic Utensils

Manual Can Openers

Trash Bags (13 gal. or contractor bags)

Cleaning Supplies

Plastic Sheeting/Tarps

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toiletries/Sanitation Items

Pet Food (dog & cat)

Hand Sanitizer

Sanitizer Wipes

Feminine Hygiene Products

Heavy Duty Work Gloves

Socks – All Sizes (unopened)

They’ve also established a GoFundMe account for monetary donations.

This is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and make a real difference for those who have been affected by this disaster. Many areas are in urgent need, and every contribution counts.

Drop-Off Location Buchanan Logistics 5130 Executive Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Donations will be accepted from 10/03/2024 to 10/09/2024.

The Buchanan family of companies is committed to providing relief as quickly as possible, and we urge everyone to participate in this effort. Your donation can help fill our trucks and provide hope to those who need it most. Let’s make a meaningful impact together!