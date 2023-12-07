Lutheran Life Villages acquires BrightStar Senior Living Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Lutheran Life Villages today announced the nonprofit organization’s acquisition of BrightStar Senior Living Fort Wayne, a licensed assisted living and memory care assisted living center.

Lutheran Life Villages is a local, faith-based nonprofit organization that has served Northeast Indiana for more than 90 years.

The organization operates five senior communities across Fort Wayne and Kendallville, and will expand their Assisted Living and Memory Care Assisted Living services at The Village at Pine Valley.

Community members are invited to an open house at The Village at Pine Valley — Assisted Living located at 11430 Coldwater Rd., in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, January 9th at 2 p.m.

Leaders from Lutheran Life Villages will share formal remarks and speak with residents, family members, media and community members about the transition and future vision of Lutheran Life Villages.