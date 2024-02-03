Male Suspect Detained in Connection with Courthouse Vandalism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Authorities in Allen County have detained a person of interest in connection with the vandalism at the Allen County Courthouse on Friday, February 2, 2024.

According to the initial report released by law enforcement, shortly before 7:30 P.M., a white male approached the Allen County Courthouse and used a sledgehammer to break out the glass on the entry doors. The man then entered the courthouse and damaged several other entry doors before fleeing on foot.

The damage caused to the courthouse is substantial, with estimates ranging from $15,000 to $20,000 or possibly higher.

An updated release was issued in the early hours of Saturday. February 3, 2024. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they have a person of interest detained in connection with the investigation. However, further details regarding the individual and their potential involvement have not been disclosed at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information will be provided at a later date.