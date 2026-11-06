November 6, 2026
Local News

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal $115K in copper wire from New Haven manufacturer

by WOWO News0

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly posing as a truck driver to steal more than $115,000 worth of copper wire from a New Haven manufacturing facility.

According to court documents cited by WANE, a Pennsylvania trucking company contacted the manufacturer after discovering its email account may have been compromised. The company warned that someone could be attempting to arrange an unauthorized pickup.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a semi-truck with California license plates arriving at the facility.

The driver presented a commercial driver’s license under another person’s name and said he was there to pick up approximately 22,740 pounds of copper wire, valued at more than $115,000.

Employees became suspicious after noticing the driver’s license and vehicle registration information did not match. They refused to release the shipment and contacted police.

Flock cameras later tracked the semi-truck toward a truck stop near Indiana 13 and Interstate 69.

According to WANE, officers discovered the trailer had been reported stolen in New Haven about a week earlier. Investigators also determined the driver’s commercial license had been disqualified in California.

The man was arrested and faces charges of attempted theft, identity deception and operating a commercial motor vehicle while disqualified.

He was being held in the Allen County Jail, according to the report.

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