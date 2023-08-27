Man fatally shot by police after confrontation in Marion, Indiana

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after he was shot by police in Marion, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

It started around 1:30 p.m. when officers with the Marion Police Department responded to reports of gunfire near 7th and Boots Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers gathered descriptions of the suspected individual involved. There were no injuries reported from the gunfire.

A short while later, officers encountered 29-year-old Casey Barlow of Marion, who was found to be in possession of a handgun. The situation escalated when Barlow attempted to flee on foot but eventually halted at the intersection of Branson and 6th Street. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, law enforcement instructed him to lower his weapon, and he complied by placing the gun down. However, as officers moved to handcuff him, Barlow defied commands and reached into his left pocket. In response, officers deployed a taser to subdue him. During the tussle, Barlow produced a second firearm and aimed it at the police officers. In the ensuing confrontation, law enforcement opened fire, and Barlow was struck.

Barlow was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

The Marion Police Department has placed the officers involved on administrative leave as per standard procedure, pending the investigation’s outcome.