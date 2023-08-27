Man injured after he was found shot Saturday afternoon

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Huntington Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:10 P.M., the Huntington Police Department received a report about a pickup truck with a boat in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Business 24. The truck’s driver reportedly brandished a firearm at another individual in a separate vehicle. That separate vehicle quickly left the parking lot and went directly to the Huntington Police Department to report the incident.

Following this, at approximately 1:25 P.M., law enforcement responded to the 1900 block of W. Park Dr. where the same pickup truck and boat were obstructing the roadway. The driver was found in a medical emergency, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during this incident.

Emergency services from the Huntington Fire Department and Parkview EMS arrived and began medical treatment. The injured driver was transported to a Ft. Wayne hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing, and the identities of those involved remain undisclosed.