Man killed after firing at Fort Wayne police serving warrant on Elmdale Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man is dead after firing at Fort Wayne police officers who were attempting to serve a search and arrest warrant Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, its Emergency Services Team was serving the warrant around 7:20 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive when a man inside a building on the property fired at officers.

Police said officers retreated and returned fire, striking the man. He died at the scene from his injuries.

One officer fell while retreating and suffered minor injuries. No other officers were injured.

The department’s Homicide Team and Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate. Indiana State Police detectives are also conducting a separate but parallel investigation.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave for five days, following normal department protocol, while the investigation continues.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said the scene was secured and the community was safe. The department said it would conduct a thorough investigation before releasing any findings to the public.