Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder of Allen County attorney Marcia Linsky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man convicted of killing a prominent Allen County attorney has been sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under Indiana law.

Charles Calvert was sentenced Wednesday, October 28, to 65 years in prison for the February 2024 murder of his then-girlfriend, Marcia Linsky, a longtime criminal defense attorney with more than 30 years of legal experience.

Police discovered Linsky dead inside her home near Grabill after responding to a call in February 2024. Calvert, who was at the scene, initially told investigators that Linsky had attacked him with a knife during an argument.

However, an autopsy revealed Linsky had suffered numerous stab wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

During Calvert’s four-day trial, prosecutors presented forensic evidence and testimony challenging his account of what happened.

Calvert testified that Linsky had been intoxicated and stumbled toward him while holding a knife. He claimed he fell on top of her and that the injuries occurred as he attempted to get up while holding the weapon.

Jurors deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before finding Calvert guilty of murder.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Linsky’s family and friends shared statements describing her as a devoted mother, grandmother, mentor and advocate who dedicated her career to helping others.

According to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, the 65-year sentence is the maximum prison term permitted for murder under Indiana law.

“While no sentence can bring Marcia back, today’s maximum sentence represents accountability for her death,” Chief Counsel Tesa Helge said in a statement. “We hope this outcome brings some measure of peace to her family and loved ones as they continue to navigate this tremendous loss.”

Linsky was widely respected in the northeast Indiana legal community for her decades of work as a criminal defense attorney.

Calvert will serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.