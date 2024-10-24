Man Who Shot And Killed 17-Year-Old Will Not Face Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to numerous 911 calls regarding a shooting and reports of shots fired in the 4900 block of Manistee Drive.

Initial responding officers arrived at the scene and discovered utter chaos unfolding as teenagers were scattering everywhere, both on foot and in vehicles.

A shooting victim, later identified as Willie Ivy III, was found in the yard of 4911 Manistee Drive where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple other shooting victims began arriving at local Ultimately, 10 total shooting victims were identified, including the decedent, Willie Ivy.

The victims ranged in age from 14 – 20 years of age. FWPD emergency rooms having been transported by private conveyance.

FWPD detectives interviewed over 40 witnesses to the shooting and related events, reviewed crime scene documentation and ballistic evidence, medical records, Allen County Coroner’s Office autopsy findings, as well as surveillance and social media video footage.

The findings below were discovered as a result of a thorough and collective investigation by the FWPD and the Prosecutor’s Office:

• A high school Halloween party was publicized on social media by a member of the homeowner’s family where the party took place;

• The advertisement for the party told party goers to bring their own alcohol and marijuana;

• Party goers were patted down for weapons before being allowed to enter the home;

• The party quickly got out of hand and the parent/homeowner retreated to her bedroom and locked the door, but did not notify police;

• Willie Ivy and a group of his friends arrived and went to the back door of the home to avoid being patted down;

• Two other shooting victims tried to stop Ivy and his group from entering, but they began forcing their way into the home. At some point during this altercation, Ivy pulled out a handgun and began firing shots as he continued from the back door, through the kitchen and into the living room. Physical and ballistic evidence, medical records, autopsy reports and witness statements showed that 9 of the shooting victims were struck by gunfire from Ivy’s handgun. One of the shooting victims, acting in defense of himself and other party goers, returned fire from his handgun and fatally shot Ivy. This man will not face criminal charges as his actions were justified under established Indiana self-defense law.

• This criminal investigation is ongoing and other criminal charges may be forthcoming as further information is developed.