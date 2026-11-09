Marion man arrested in Ohio on attempted murder charge after domestic violence investigation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 53-year-old Marion man is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities say he attacked his estranged wife with a baseball bat and chased her with a knife at a business in Matthews.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 5:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Cumberland Market, located at 1026 Massachusetts Avenue.

The victim told deputies her estranged husband, Marty L. Banter, had entered the business and attacked her with a baseball bat before chasing her with a knife. She was treated for her injuries at Marion Health.

Banter had left the scene before deputies arrived, driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet truck, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said Banter was already wanted in connection with a separate domestic violence incident at the same business on Oct. 23. During that incident, he allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened her before leaving the store.

A warrant was issued Oct. 30 charging Banter with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony. Bond on those charges was set at $20,000.

Additional charges were filed by Grant County Prosecutor Scott Hunt, including:

Attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.

Two counts of intimidation, Level 5 felonies.

Two counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felonies.

Strangulation, a Level 6 felony.

Banter was located in Mason, Ohio, and held on the outstanding Grant County warrants. Authorities say he waived extradition during a court proceeding Monday and was being returned to Indiana by detectives.

He is being held without bond.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office credited multiple agencies with assisting in the investigation and apprehension, including Fairmount Police, Gas City Police, Indiana State Police and law enforcement officers in the Mason, Ohio, area.