Marion man killed in Wednesday evening shooting

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Kokomo man faces a murder charge after shooting and killing another man Wednesday evening.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that officers were called just after 7:30 by a woman screaming that she needed help.

First responders went to a home in the 700 block of S. Miller Avenue in Marion, and the woman told police at the scene her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers say the man, 25-year-old Quentin McCool, was bleeding from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Marion police say 25-year-old Keegan Mills of Kokomo was identified as a suspect and arrested shortly later.

Police say Mills faces three charges: murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The incident is under investigation.