Mayor Tucker, FWFD welcomes recruits at Public Safety Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Mayor Sharon Tucker welcomed the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s newest recruit class to their first day of training at the Public Safety Academy Tuesday. There are 31 FWFD recruits in the class. Additionally, two firefighters are attending from the Huntington Fire Department.

“I’m very encouraged by the professionalism and commitment being displayed by our Fort Wayne Fire Department under the leadership of Chief Eric Lahey,” said Mayor Tucker. “Today, in another step forward for the department, our newest recruits are starting an important journey that will lead them to providing excellent service and care for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. I’m looking forward to seeing their growth and success.”

The recruits will participate in 23 weeks of training before their graduation day on Nov. 7.

Participants will obtain the following seven certifications after completing the rigorous, hands-on training: