FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker is criticizing City Council after members voted to table a proposed $6.88 million asphalt plant replacement project Tuesday evening.

The vote was 6-3 along party lines. The Public Works Division had sought approval for the investment to replace the city’s existing asphalt plant at the Street Department facility at 1701 South Lafayette Street.

The current plant was installed in 1998 and has outlived its useful life, with maintenance and repair costs increasing in recent years. The proposed replacement would provide greater capacity, meet current specifications and be designed to serve the city for at least the next 25 years.

Tucker questioned the decision to table the project, saying the investment would benefit residents and neighborhoods as the city works to maintain its streets.

Fort Wayne maintains nearly 840 centerline miles of asphalt streets. Street Department crews handle paving in-house and use asphalt to overlay chip-and-seal streets, with the city saying a replacement plant would help save taxpayers money over time.

The project has not been approved following Tuesday’s vote to table it.