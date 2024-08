STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Democrat ticket for governor and lieutenant governor will finally reveal it’s property tax plan today.

Jennifer McCormick will host a virtual press conference today at 11 o’clock eastern in which she will reveal the McCormick-Goodin Common Sense Property Tax Plan.

In a press release Wednesday, the McCormick campaign promised it’s plan is bipartisan and will not make cuts to local government services in order to replace property tax revenue.