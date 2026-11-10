Measles Exposure Warnings Issued for Three Rivers Health and Sturgis Urgent Care

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WOWO) — Two more measles cases have been confirmed in southern Michigan, prompting health officials to identify two public locations where people may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency says both infections involve St. Joseph County residents. Officials are warning anyone who visited either location during the specified time periods to contact the agency as soon as possible.

The potential exposure sites are:

The emergency department waiting area at Three Rivers Health, Thursday, November 5, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

WellNow Urgent Care in Sturgis, Monday, November 2, from 1:15 to 5 p.m.

Anyone who was at either location during those hours should contact the agency’s St. Joseph County office at 269-273-2161, extension 241.

People who develop symptoms should stay home and contact a health care provider before going to a hospital, urgent care center or other medical facility. Calling ahead allows medical staff to take precautions and reduce the risk of exposing others.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Small white spots can also appear inside the mouth, followed by a red, raised rash that typically begins on the face and spreads across the body.