Media Research Center Accuses Apple News of One-Sided Coverage of Republican Issues Ahead of Midterms

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — A conservative media watchdog is accusing Apple News of presenting a one-sided picture of Republican policy priorities ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, claiming an analysis found 84 negative headlines and zero positive headlines among stories promoted by the platform during a two-week review.

The findings were reported by Fox News Digital reporter Brian Flood in a story published October 28. The Media Research Center, a conservative organization that monitors alleged media bias, examined Apple News’ top 20 stories from September 15 through September 30.

According to the group, Apple News promoted 117 stories addressing Republican-aligned policy priorities during that period. Researchers classified 84 headlines, or 72 percent, as negative and the remaining 33, or 28 percent, as neutral. None was classified as positive.

MRC researchers Luis Cornelio and Madison Van Zant argued that the results showed a pattern of unfavorable framing of Republican priorities on the news aggregation platform. Apple had not immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, according to Flood’s report.

The study examined 10 policy areas the Media Research Center identified as prominent Republican priorities based on recent polling: immigration and border security, the economy, law and order, reducing government spending, combating drug use, national security and foreign policy, taxes, countering terrorism, education, and protecting the unborn.

The group said the headlines presented immigration through court defeats and sensationalized stories, emphasized high gasoline prices in economic coverage, and included favorable portrayals of police abolition in law-and-order reporting. Researchers also criticized headlines they said portrayed government spending cuts as radical or unlawful and framed foreign policy around America’s adversaries.

MRC President David Bozell criticized the results in comments to Fox News Digital, questioning how Apple selected stories for its feed and why none of the headlines in the sample presented Republican priorities positively.

The findings represent the Media Research Center’s assessment of the selected headlines. The study, as described in the Fox News report, does not independently establish that Apple deliberately intended to disadvantage Republicans or that the sample represents the platform’s overall political coverage.

Apple News aggregates articles from multiple publishers and features stories selected through a combination of editorial curation and other platform features. The latest MRC analysis adds to longstanding conservative criticism of how major technology companies select and present political news.

The report comes ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, as political organizations and candidates compete to shape voters’ views on issues including immigration, the economy, government spending and national security.