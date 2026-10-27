Michigan Builders Warn Skilled Labor Shortage Could Worsen Housing Crisis

JACKSON, Mich. (WOWO) — The people building homes, installing equipment and keeping essential services running are getting older, and the skilled trades are struggling to bring in enough younger workers to replace them.

A new national report from the Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades finds nearly one in four skilled trade workers is at least 55 years old. For every 100 workers the industry needs, only 55 are entering the workforce pipeline to replace them.

The widening gap is raising concerns among Jackson-area business owners and construction industry leaders, who warn that a shortage of skilled workers could slow homebuilding, limit business growth and affect communities across the economy.

Patrick O’Dowd, executive officer of the Jackson Area Home Builders Association, said introducing younger generations to trade careers has become increasingly important.

“It’s super important for us right now to expose the trades to a younger generation and hopefully backfill some of those positions,” O’Dowd said in an interview with News 10.

O’Dowd said the shortage is already creating challenges for the homebuilding industry. Builders have told the association they could construct more houses if they had access to a larger workforce, a problem that could compound the nation’s housing supply challenges.

“You’re already experiencing a housing crisis nationally,” O’Dowd said. “Our members specifically say they could build a lot more houses if they had more of a workforce.”

He warned that a shortage of workers in the trades could have consequences well beyond construction.

“If you start to think about a lack of jobs in the trades, it’s gonna impact every community, every sector of the economy,” O’Dowd said.

Business owners in other skilled industries are reporting similar challenges as demand grows and experienced workers approach retirement.

Casey Barratt, co-owner of CB Contracting, said the company is continually looking for new workers and training them to ensure experienced employees have successors.

The challenge is not simply filling immediate openings. Businesses also need to develop workers who can take over as longtime employees retire, preserving the experience and technical knowledge required to keep operations running.

Celia Croff, owner of Great Lakes Generators, said her industry is growing and needs trained employees to keep pace with demand.

Croff also emphasized that young people have viable paths to successful careers outside the traditional four-year college route.

“There are a ton of opportunities to still have a successful life and career outside of getting a four-year degree,” Croff said. “It’s just really important to communicate that there’s different avenues of success. It doesn’t look the same for everyone.”

The message comes as employers compete for workers with practical skills in construction, contracting and other technical fields. Industry leaders say greater awareness of those opportunities could help attract younger workers before the current generation retires.

O’Dowd is optimistic that changes in the economy, including the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, could make skilled trades more appealing to people entering the workforce.

“I think as the AI boom continues, more people are gonna realize that those skilled labor trades jobs are gonna pay six figures, and AI is probably not gonna replace the guy that’s swinging the hammer,” O’Dowd said.

To introduce children to potential careers, the Jackson Area Home Builders Association recently held a Trunk or Treat and Touch a Truck event. The gathering gave young attendees an up-close look at equipment used in construction and other industries, including concrete mixers and tow trucks.

The goal was to spark interest in skilled trades early, potentially encouraging children to consider those careers as they get older.

For local businesses, attracting that next generation of workers could help determine whether they can meet future demand, replace retiring employees and continue expanding.

The Jackson Area Home Builders Association provides information about local skilled trade opportunities through its website.