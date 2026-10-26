Michigan Commits $8 Million to Maritime Jobs, Community College Training and Port Upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan is investing $8 million in maritime workforce training and commercial port improvements, with state officials aiming to prepare more workers for shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing careers while strengthening the infrastructure that moves goods through the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding October 19, according to WLNS reporter Daylyn Huff. The investment includes $3 million for workforce training programs at five community colleges and another $5 million for commercial port infrastructure projects.

The workforce grants are intended to help prepare Michigan residents for jobs in maritime industries and advanced manufacturing as demand for skilled workers grows. The funding can be used to purchase equipment, train instructors, recruit students and renovate laboratory facilities.

“These investments are strengthening the state’s competitiveness from end to end,” Whitmer said in a statement. “By expanding training programs in advanced manufacturing and maritime fields, we’re preparing workers to meet growing national demand while creating meaningful, good-paying career pathways here at home.”

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is administering the $3 million in training grants through the Michigan Industry-Driven Skills Training Program.

Five community colleges will receive funding: Gogebic Community College, North Central Michigan College, Northwestern Michigan College, Schoolcraft College and Washtenaw Community College.

The grants are designed to help the colleges expand or improve programs that connect students with the technical skills employers need. Investments in equipment, instructor development and updated lab space can help schools provide more hands-on training for specialized manufacturing and maritime work.

The remaining $5 million will support commercial port infrastructure through the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Michigan Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Grant Program.

State transportation officials say improvements to ports and maritime facilities are important to Michigan’s broader transportation network, helping businesses move products and supporting communities connected to commercial shipping.

“Our ports and maritime facilities are critical connectors for Michigan’s industries and communities,” State Transportation Director Bradley Wieferich said in the announcement. “This grant funding reinforces MDOT’s commitment to help modernize maritime infrastructure, enhance safety and expand capacity across the state’s transportation system.”

The infrastructure funding is intended to help modernize facilities, improve safety and increase the capacity of Michigan’s maritime network. The state did not identify specific port projects or provide a detailed breakdown of how the $5 million will be distributed in the announcement described by WLNS.

Wieferich said the investment is one-time funding, but the state will continue working with partners to develop a sustainable, long-term funding source for maritime infrastructure.

The combined investment addresses two parts of the industry: developing workers with the skills needed for maritime and manufacturing careers, and improving the facilities that support commercial shipping.

State officials say those efforts are intended to strengthen Michigan’s economy by creating career opportunities while helping ports and related transportation infrastructure meet industry needs.