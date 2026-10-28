Michigan Community Solar Bills Stall as Residents Face High Energy Costs and Power Outages

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers have introduced six community solar bills since 2021, but none has become law, leaving proposals aimed at lowering electricity costs and improving reliability stalled amid disagreements over who would pay for the programs.

Two House bills and two related Senate bills remain in committee, with no hearings scheduled, according to Michigan Advance. The proposals have drawn bipartisan support, but utilities have raised concerns that community solar could shift costs onto customers who do not participate.

Community solar allows municipalities or other developers to build smaller solar projects that supply electricity to subscribers who cannot install panels on their own properties. That can include renters, households unable to afford the upfront expense of rooftop solar, and residents whose roofs are unsuitable for panels.

Subscribers receive credits on their utility bills for the electricity generated by the projects. Some programs also offer battery backup during power outages.

Michigan remains one of roughly two dozen states without a community solar program, despite polling showing broad support for renewable energy. A 2023 statewide survey of registered voters commissioned by Data for Progress found that 73 percent supported increasing the share of electricity generated from renewable sources.

The disagreement among lawmakers has centered less on renewable energy itself than on how community solar projects would be financed, how customers would receive credits, and whether people who do not subscribe could end up paying part of the cost.

The latest Senate proposals, Bills 518 and 519, were introduced in 2025 by Democratic State Senator Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor and Republican State Senator Ed McBroom of Waucedah. The bills attracted seven Democratic and two Republican co-sponsors. They were the second set of community solar bills introduced by the senators since 2023.

The Senate legislation would require 60 percent of project capacity to come from installations smaller than 40 kilowatts, while limiting individual projects to no more than five megawatts of solar capacity. The proposals also address energy affordability for ratepayers and labor equity for solar industry workers.

Republican State Representative Greg Markkanen of Hancock introduced House Bill 4590 in June 2025 with 22 Republican co-sponsors. The measure would direct the Michigan Public Service Commission to establish rules and credits for community solar projects, including provisions for low-income participants.

A separate proposal, House Bill 6041, was introduced this year by Democratic State Representative Donavan McKinney of Detroit and has 27 Democratic co-sponsors.

That bill includes environmental justice and prevailing wage provisions, along with a requirement that 40 percent of the program be set aside for low-income households. It would require subscriptions to deliver at least 10 percent in utility bill savings for standard residential customers and at least 20 percent for low-income households.

Neither the House nor Senate proposals would override local zoning rules.

McKinney said the legislation could help people who have struggled with unreliable electricity and rising energy expenses. He told Michigan Advance that he had personally experienced 50 power outages since 2022.

“This community solar legislation provides opportunities for everyone, in particular to target underserved populations and over burdened populations when it comes to energy shutoffs and power outages,” McKinney said. “It provides more opportunities for people to produce their own energy in a clean, responsible way, and get some tax credits for it.”

But Michigan’s two largest investor-owned utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, have argued that community solar legislation could force customers who do not participate to subsidize the projects.

Both companies raised concerns about how the costs of generating electricity, maintaining the grid and providing subscriber credits would be allocated. Neither provided Michigan Advance with details explaining precisely how the proposed legislation would shift those costs.

DTE spokesperson Ryan Lowry pointed to the utility’s MIGreenPower program, which allows customers to support renewable electricity without purchasing and installing their own solar panels.

Subscribers can pay as little as one dollar to access 21 percent clean energy through the program. A household seeking to reach 100 percent clean energy would pay an average of $155.52 annually, according to the figures provided by DTE.

“It is important community solar proposals do not have the opposite effect of its intended purposes – raising costs for all customers,” Lowry said.

Consumers Energy expressed similar concerns while saying it supports community solar policies that benefit customers.

“We support community solar policies that benefit customers, but we cannot support legislation that shifts costs onto customers who do not participate, particularly those who can least afford higher bills,” said Katie Carey, the company’s director of media relations. “Our existing community solar programs are designed so participating customers pay the full costs of the program.”

Consumers Energy operates two community solar programs. Based on the company’s published 2024 solar credits, a household subscribing to enough capacity through its Solar Gardens Community Solar Program to match its electricity consumption would pay approximately $578 annually.

Supporters argue that community solar can offer a less expensive way to provide renewable electricity because smaller solar installations located closer to customers may reduce the need for costly grid infrastructure to deliver power.

They also point to broader electricity-generation costs. According to Lazard’s 2025 Levelized Cost of Energy+ report, utility-scale solar and onshore wind have been the lowest-cost sources of new electricity generation in the United States for a decade when subsidies are excluded.

Dr. Laura Sherman, president of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council, said utility ownership of energy infrastructure can create a financial incentive to favor utility-owned projects over third-party alternatives.

“Investor-owned utilities in Michigan earn ~10% return on equity for their capital investments, so they have a strong bias to own as much infrastructure as possible,” Sherman said.

The fight over the legislation has also exposed disagreements about the role of utility influence in state politics.

McKinney said he believes House Bill 6041 has been prevented from receiving a hearing because elected officials receive campaign contributions from utilities.

“I have to say, a lot of people’s decisions come down to who’s giving the money,” he said. “It’s politics, and that’s why the utilities hate our legislation. That’s why they blocked it from a hearing.”

Republican State Representative Pauline Wendzel of Watervliet, chair of the House Energy Committee, denied that utilities had lobbied her to hold the bill. She said the proposal had not received a hearing because she opposes the policy.

Wendzel’s primary concern is how the program would account for the cost of maintaining the electric grid.

She argued that if subscribers receive credits worth more than the electricity generated by a community solar project saves the overall system, the difference would have to be recovered from other customers.

“Whatever the credit pays beyond what a facility saves the system has to be recovered somewhere,” Wendzel said. “The bill doesn’t say who pays it, and it bars charging subscribers in a way that cuts into their savings. That leaves general rates, which every customer pays.”

Wendzel also questioned whether requiring minimum savings for subscribers, including low-income households, would establish that the underlying electricity generation was economical or explain who would cover any shortfall.

McKinney countered that the Michigan Public Service Commission would be responsible for ensuring the legislation did not shift costs onto customers who chose not to participate. He said he planned to work with the commission to ensure the program was implemented equitably.

Experiences in other states suggest that the financial effects depend heavily on how community solar programs are designed.

A study commissioned by Massachusetts found that its distributed solar incentive program, which includes community solar, generated $1.49 in direct benefits for ratepayers for every dollar spent. Those benefits included savings for customers who did not participate.

Minnesota, by contrast, found that credits under its original community solar program exceeded the value of the electricity generated. The state subsequently redesigned the program to address concerns about cost shifting.

Michigan communities have also explored alternatives while state legislation remains stalled.

Ann Arbor adopted its A2Zero plan in 2020, a $1 billion initiative intended to achieve communitywide carbon neutrality by 2030. In 2024, voters authorized the creation of the city’s Sustainable Energy Utility, known as A2SEU, described as the nation’s first renewable supplemental energy utility.

Rather than relying on off-site community solar projects, the program finances, owns, installs and maintains customized solar and battery systems at customers’ homes and businesses. Participants remain connected to the DTE grid when their systems cannot meet their electricity needs.

Missy Stults, director of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability Innovations, led the creation of A2SEU and said she hopes the approach can serve as a model for other communities that lack state laws supporting community solar.

“I don’t want to just solve this for Ann Arbor,” Stults said. “Climate change does not care if Ann Arbor solves this problem and we do it in a way that’s not replicable or transferable to anyone else.”

Sherman argued that allowing third-party developers to own community solar facilities, combined with guaranteed savings for subscribers, could help lower costs by reducing utility profits and other expenses associated with utility-owned infrastructure.

“Utility-owned resources are often more expensive and slower to construct than third-party-owned resources,” she said.

For now, Michigan’s community solar proposals remain stalled as lawmakers weigh the promise of lower-cost renewable electricity against concerns about grid maintenance and fairness for customers who do not participate.

Advancing legislation will likely depend on whether lawmakers can agree on a formula for subscriber credits that delivers meaningful savings without shifting costs to other utility customers.