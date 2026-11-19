LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan doctors are warning about the growing popularity of kratom, particularly concentrated synthetic products that can produce dangerous opioid-like effects according to WLNS.

The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians held a virtual event Tuesday to educate the public about the risks. Doctors say products containing high concentrations of a compound known as 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, are raising particular concerns because of their potential effects at high doses.

Kratom comes from a plant native to Southeast Asia and has traditionally been used by some people seeking relief from chronic pain and fatigue. The natural plant contains only very small amounts of 7-OH, but manufacturers can produce concentrated versions that significantly increase exposure to the compound.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for the Central and Mid-Michigan district health departments and District Health Department No. 10, says education, prevention and substance-use treatment are increasingly important as unregulated products become more popular in Michigan and across the country.

Research from the University of Michigan and Texas State University found that more than five million people in the United States have tried kratom. That includes an estimated 100,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Patrick Patterson, executive director of Mid-Michigan Recovery Services, says younger Americans have increasingly turned toward substances that are not as familiar or as heavily regulated as traditional drugs.

He said declines in drinking and use of some traditional drugs among younger people are encouraging, but warned that newer, chemically altered substances are becoming more common.

Dr. Eliza Hutchinson, medical director of addiction services at Packard Health, said she understands why people dealing with chronic health problems may turn to products they believe will provide relief. But she cautioned that a product’s natural origins do not make it safe.

Kratom is not federally regulated as a drug, and it is banned in 10 states, according to the report. Federal drug officials have moved to temporarily restrict certain kratom compounds, while Michigan lawmakers continue debating whether to impose a statewide ban.

Doctors are urging consumers to understand what is in these products and the potential risks before using them.