Michigan lawmakers consider one-year freeze on 24% cannabis wholesale tax

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers are considering a one-year freeze on the state’s 24-percent wholesale marijuana tax after collections fell well short of projections, raising questions about the impact on cannabis businesses and road funding.

The tax took effect in January and was intended to generate money for road repairs. But state Treasury figures show it brought in about $34 million during its first four months — roughly $70 million below the $104 million projected by state analysts.

The wholesale tax is charged on top of Michigan’s existing 10-percent recreational marijuana excise tax and 6-percent sales tax.

Henry Meyer, owner of Fortuo Premium Cannabis in Lansing, said the additional tax has forced his business to cut staffing and reduce employee hours. Meyer said he and his co-owner have taken on more work, leaving less time for community outreach and expansion.

Meyer, who previously served more than two years in federal prison on a marijuana conviction, said he believes licensed cannabis businesses are still being treated unfairly.

Transportation industry representatives, however, warn that freezing the tax could further reduce money available for road repairs.

Lance Binoniemi of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association said reduced transportation revenue could mean delayed projects and fewer jobs for construction workers. He warned that Michigan’s roads would continue to deteriorate if funding is cut.

The bill was introduced this week in the Michigan House by Representative Jay DeBoyer. It now heads to committee for its first round of hearings.