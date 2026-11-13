November 13, 2026
Local NewsMichigan NewsOhio News

Michigan man killed in Williams County crash; child injured

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/WOWO News)

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — A 27-year-old Michigan man was killed and a child was injured in a crash Thursday morning in Williams County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Patrick Dean Stevens, of Camden, Michigan, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on State Route 576 in Bridgewater Township around ten in the morning.

Investigators say the truck crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and struck two trees. Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child who was riding in the truck was properly restrained and taken to Parkview Montpelier Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened about two-tenths of a mile south of milepost 2. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance post is continuing to investigate.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Madison Township Fire Department and Hutch’s Towing also responded.

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