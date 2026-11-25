INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WOWO) — A traffic stop in Ingham County, Michigan, came with an unexpected Thanksgiving surprise: Instead of a speeding ticket, drivers received a turkey.

WILX reports that the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office brought back its annual “Turkeys Not Tickets” program, giving deputies an opportunity to surprise motorists with holiday meals rather than citations.

The program is designed to brighten someone’s day while creating more positive interactions between law enforcement and the people deputies serve.

Jessica Rosas was one of the drivers who received a turkey. She said she was grateful for the unexpected gift, especially because she had never had turkey for Thanksgiving.

“I actually never had turkey for Thanksgiving. So you know, I would always just make homemade food. I’m just really grateful instead of getting a ticket I got a turkey,” Rosas said.

Deputies say enforcing the law remains an important part of their job, but community events like this offer another way to show residents that the sheriff’s office cares about the people it serves.

The annual program gives drivers a reminder that not every encounter with a deputy has to end with a ticket — sometimes, it can end with Thanksgiving dinner.